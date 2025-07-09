Paul Sewald News: Claims second save Wednesday

Sewald picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Houston, tossing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Closer Emmanuel Clase had worked each of the past three days for Cleveland, so he earned a well-deserved rest Wednesday. His unavailability paved the way for Sewald to claim his second save of the season as he looks to settle in as a high-leverage arm for the Guardians. Through his first 14.2 frames, the veteran right-hander owns a 4.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB with four holds.