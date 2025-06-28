Pavin Smith News: Drives in two in loss

Smith went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 9-8 loss to Miami.

Smith drew the Diamondbacks closer with a two-run single in the ninth inning, but the comeback stalled there. He's lifted his run production of late, knocking in 10 runs over the last eight games. That's a greater number of RBI than he had in the entire months of May/April or May. For the season, Smith has 27 RBI across 73 contests.