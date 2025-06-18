Pavin Smith News: Hitting above XBA

Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Toronto.

Smith put Arizona on the board with a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. He's been largely unproductive since the middle of April, as the lefty-hitter is batting .210 (25-for-119) with just nine RBI over the last 44 contests, going back to April 23. By the grace of a .406 BABIP, Smith has managed to bat .271 for the season, far outpacing a .223 expected batting average.