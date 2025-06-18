Menu
Pavin Smith headshot

Pavin Smith News: Nine-game starting streak ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Arizona is facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Eric Lauer) for the first time since June 6, so Smith will retreat to the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regular Alek Thomas. Randal Grichuk will step in at designated hitter in place of Smith, who hit .200 with one home run and two RBI while starting each of the last nine games.

Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
