Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Paxton Schultz headshot

Paxton Schultz Injury: Playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Schultz (finger) has begun playing catch from 60 feet, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The righty reliever was shut down in late June due to finger inflammation. Schultz likely won't need a rehab assignment before coming off the IL, giving him a chance to be activated right after the All-Star break, but it's not clear if there will be a spot for him in the big-league bullpen once he's healthy.

Paxton Schultz
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now