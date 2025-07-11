Menu
Paxton Schultz headshot

Paxton Schultz Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Schultez (finger) threw a bullpen session on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schultz has been on the IL since late June due to inflammation in his right middle finger, and Friday is the first time since then that he's thrown off a mound. He figures to have a good chance to return when eligible immediately after the All-Star break, though his job security in Toronto's bullpen is less certain.

Paxton Schultz
Toronto Blue Jays
