Paxton Schultz News: Back in majors

The Blue Jays recalled Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

The right-hander was sent to Buffalo on June 8 but will rejoin Toronto on Tuesday with Bowden Francis (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Schultz has a 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB in 17.2 major-league inning across eight appearances (two starts) this year, and he could be a factor in the Blue Jays' rotation while Francis is out.