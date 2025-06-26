Pete Alonso News: Posts three hits in win

Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Alonso's bat has been a little quiet lately -- he's 11-for-38 (.289) with just two extra-base hits and two RBI, as well as a 2:16 BB:K over his last 10 games. This was his third multi-hit effort in that span. The first baseman is at a .292/.384/.549 slash line with 18 home runs, 23 doubles, 65 RBI, 46 runs scored and no stolen bases across 82 contests. Alonso has hit for a high average all year without sacrificing too much power, so a little regression was to be expected at some point, but he's managed it gracefully so far.