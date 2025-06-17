Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Hits 19th home run

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong keep rolling along, as he now has four home runs this month in 14 games and 19 long balls for the season. That's one ahead of Seiya Suzuki for the team lead, and it's also good for seventh in the majors. Crow-Armstrong has added on 23 stolen bases, which is the third most in baseball, making him one of the most valuable fantasy players so far in 2025.