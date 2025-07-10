Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Homers twice in win

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double, three total RBI and three total runs scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

Crow-Armstrong extended Chicago's lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-out, two-run blast off Chris Paddack before adding a solo shot off lefty Anthony Misiewicz in the seventh. It's already the fifth multi-homer game this season for Crow-Armstrong, who's up to 25 long balls on the year. Overall, he's slashing .271/.309/.560 with 70 RBI, 67 runs scored and 27 steals across 389 plate appearances.