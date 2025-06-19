Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Pete Crow-Armstrong headshot

Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Joins 20/20 club in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 5:57pm

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong joined the 20/20 club with a two-run homer in the first inning. According to MLB.com, the 23-year-old is not only the first player to reach the milestone this season but is also tied for the fourth-fastest ever to do so. Overall, he's slashing .270/.309/.558 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, 54 runs scored and 23 steals across 307 plate appearances.

Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now