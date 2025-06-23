Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Leads offense in loss

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong was about the only positive for the Cubs on Monday, as he delivered the team's only extra-base hits and runs. The outfielder has hit safely in five of his last six games, and he's now batting .278 with 15 runs scored in 19 contests this month. For the season, Crow-Armstrong is batting .273 with an .877 OPS, and he's provided tremendous fantasy value with a team-high 21 home runs and 23 stolen bases.