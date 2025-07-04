Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Monster performance in win

Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs and two additional runs scored in Friday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong was perfect at the plate, highlighted by solo home runs in the first and third innings. After going 0-for-11 in a three-game set against Houston to close June, the All-Star starter has opened July with three multi-hit efforts in four games. For the season, he's slashing .274/.309/.559 with 23 home runs, 66 RBI, 64 runs scored and 26 steals across 366 plate appearances.