Pete Fairbanks News: Bounces back

Fairbanks struck out two across a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner Tuesday against the Athletics.

Fairbanks took his second loss of the season in Monday's outing against the Athletics, but he immediately got the chance to bounce back. He was sharp and managed to redeem himself, though he has allowed multiple earned runs in two of his last seven appearances. Fairbanks allowed multiple runs only twice in his first 27 outings to begin the campaign.