Pete Fairbanks News: Moves to 4-2

Fairbanks (4-2) allowed a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings and picked up a win during Sunday's extra-inning victory against Minnesota. He struck out one.

Fairbanks recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning after Mason Montgomery allowed a game-tying home run to Harrison Bader. Fairbanks then tossed a scoreless ninth to send the game to extras. It was his first win since May 10 and he hasn't earned a save since June 26. Fairbanks dropped his ERA to 2.34 with a 30:14 K:BB through 34.2 frames.