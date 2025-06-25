Pete Fairbanks News: Nails down 14th save

Fairbanks picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Royals, throwing a clean ninth inning with no strikeouts.

The 31-year-old right-hander nailed down his 14th save of the season, also posting his 12th scoreless outing in his last 13 appearances. During that span, he owns a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB covering 13.1 frames. Fairbanks has averaged 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings for the campaign, which would be a career low if it sticks, but he's still converted 14 of his 16 save opportunities.