Pete Fairbanks News: Rebounds with 13th save Friday

Fairbanks picked up the save in Friday's 7-5 win over the Mets, giving up one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Fairbanks allowed the possible go-ahead run to get to the plate, but he was able to settle down for his 13th save of the year. It was ultimately an encouraging bounce-back showing by the hard-throwing right-hander, who yielded two runs in a blown save in his last outing. Although Fairbanks has issued 14 walks over 28.1 innings, he boasts a 2.22 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25 strikeouts this season as Tampa Bay's closer.