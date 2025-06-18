Menu
Pete Fairbanks News: Records final outs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Fairbanks struck out one without allowing a baserunner across a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Orioles.

Fairbanks was called upon to protect a four-run lead in a non-save situation and set down the Orioles on only 12 pitches. Wednesday's outing was Fairbanks' 30th of the season, 26 of which have been scoreless. Despite racking up only 26 strikeouts across 29.1 innings for the season, Fairbanks has been effective as the locked-in closer for the Rays.

