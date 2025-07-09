Peter Strzelecki News: Gets MiLB pact from Rays

The Rays signed Strzelecki to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Strzelecki was released by the Pirates last week after holding a 9.90 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 20 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis. The right-handed reliever has pitched well during his chances at the big-league level with a 3.44 ERA and 86:30 K:BB across 83.2 frames. He will give the Rays some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Durham.