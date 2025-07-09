Phil Bickford News: Lands with Phillies

Bickford signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday.

After being released by the Cubs last Wednesday, Bickford will now give some depth to the Phillies' farm system. The 29-year-old righty is off to a great start in the minors this year with a 2.43 ERA and 0.72 WHIP, and if he continues to impress with his new organization, he could earn a spot in Philadelphia's bullpen.