Phil Bickford headshot

Phil Bickford News: Lands with Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 7:36pm

Bickford signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday.

After being released by the Cubs last Wednesday, Bickford will now give some depth to the Phillies' farm system. The 29-year-old righty is off to a great start in the minors this year with a 2.43 ERA and 0.72 WHIP, and if he continues to impress with his new organization, he could earn a spot in Philadelphia's bullpen.

Phil Bickford
Philadelphia Phillies
