Pico Kohn News: Selected by Bronx Bombers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 14, 2025 at 10:34am

The Yankees selected Kohn with the 134th pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Kohn showed underwhelming stuff in 2024 in his first year back from Tommy John surgery and went undrafted, so he returned to Mississippi State and turned his senior season into a fourth-round draft selection. The 6-foot-4 lefty had a 3.89 FIP and 12.8 K/9 across 80 innings during the 2025 campaign, and his three-quarters arm slot provides a boost to his fastball, which sits at 91-94 mph.

Pico Kohn
New York Yankees
