PJ Poulin News: Added to 40-man roster

The Tigers selected Poulin's contract and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Detroit placed lefty Sean Guenther (hip) on the 60-day injured list to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for Poulin, whose contract contained an upward-mobility clause that would have allowed him to pursue opportunities elsewhere if the Tigers didn't promote him, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Though he'll remain with Toledo, Poulin's presence on the 40-man roster will now make it easier for the Tigers to add him to the 26-man active roster when the team is need of a bullpen arm. The 28-year-old lefty has submitted a 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 54:14 K:BB in 36.1 innings over 29 appearances (three starts) for Toledo this season.