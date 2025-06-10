Porter Hodge Injury: Cleared to face hitters

Hodge (hip) is scheduled to face Triple-A Iowa hitters in a live batting practice session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The Cubs are on the road in Philadelphia, so Hodge will link up with the team's top minor-league affiliate to face hitters. He was given the green light to advance to the next phase of his recovery from a left hip impingement after he completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday. After Tuesday's workout, Hodge could stick around with Iowa to make a rehab appearance or two before returning from the 15-day injured list.