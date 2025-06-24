Porter Hodge News: Activated from injured list

The Cubs activated Hodge (hip) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Hodge initially went on the IL in late May with an oblique strain, but more recently it was a left hip impingement giving him trouble. However, Hodge has been cleared to return after making four rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) with a 3:4 K:BB over three innings in those rehab outings, so the Cubs could ease Hodge back into high-leverage situations.