Quinn Priester News: Early exit vs. Twins

Priester did not factor into the decision Sunday against Minnesota, allowing three runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

It was a tough outing for Priester, who gave up a season-high nine hits, including a pair of solo home runs, after allowing just one long ball in his previous 29 innings. Priester had won four straight outings prior to Sunday, posting a 1.96 ERA in that span (23 innings). Overall, the 24-year-old right-hander sports a 3.68 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 50:26 K:BB through 71 innings this season. Priester will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Rockies.