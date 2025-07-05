Quinn Priester News: Hit hard in no-decision

Priester came away with a no-decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Homers by Connor Norby in the fourth inning and Otto Lopez in the fifth accounted for most of the damage off Priester, who got the hook after 83 pitches (52 strikes). The right-hander has failed to last five innings in two of his last three outings, serving up multiple long balls in each, but he hasn't been saddled with a loss since May 13 -- a stretch of nine starts in which he's posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 49.1 innings while going 5-0. Priester will look for his sixth straight winning decision in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.