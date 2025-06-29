Quinn Priester News: Masterful in sixth win

Priester (6-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Rockies. He struck out 11.

Priester was dominant Saturday, setting season highs in both innings pitched and strikeouts while allowing just one hit and no runs for the first time since April 15. The 2019 first-rounder appears to be hitting his stride in his first year with the Brewers, posting a 1.98 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over five starts spanning 27.1 innings in June. Those outings have helped lower the right-hander's season ERA to 3.35 with a 1.23 WHIP across 15 starts and 78.0 innings.