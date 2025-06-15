Quinn Priester News: Quality start in fifth win

Priester (5-2) tallied the win Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old secured his third quality start with this 88-pitch performance. Priester, who has been fluctuating between starting and being the bulk reliever, has been impressive across his last eight appearances. Over that span dating back to May 7, the Milwaukee right-hander has pitched to a 2.40 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB in 44.1 innings. Priester currently lines up to make his next appearance at Minnesota next weekend.