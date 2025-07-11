Quinn Priester News: Set to follow opener

Priester is expected to pitch behind opener DL Hall in Friday's game against the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has worked as a traditional starter in 12 of his 16 appearances this season, but he'll piggyback Hall in his final appearance before the All-Star break. Priester has been a quality back-end rotation piece for the Brewers during the first half with a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 82.2 innings.