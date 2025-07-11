Menu
Quinn Priester News: Set to follow opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Priester is expected to pitch behind opener DL Hall in Friday's game against the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has worked as a traditional starter in 12 of his 16 appearances this season, but he'll piggyback Hall in his final appearance before the All-Star break. Priester has been a quality back-end rotation piece for the Brewers during the first half with a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 82.2 innings.

Quinn Priester
Milwaukee Brewers
