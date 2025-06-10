Rafael Devers News: Dealing with minor physical issue

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday that Devers is dealing with a minor physical issue, Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Speculation that Devers might be injured arose when he didn't run out a grounder during Sunday's game against the Yankees. Cora didn't want to divulge exactly what Devers is dealing with, but he noted that it's "nothing major" and is something Devers will continue to play through. Devers has a .958 OPS with two home runs and a 7:8 K:BB over eight games so far in June.