Rafael Devers News: Doubles in loss
Devers went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Devers lined a double to right field in the third inning after going hitless in the club's previous three games. The 28-year-old has experienced a dip in production over 14 games since being traded to San Francisco, slashing .204/.306/.370 with five RBI, four runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and an 8:23 BB:K in 62 plate appearances. Overall, he has a .261/.386/.482 slash line with 63 RBI, 51 runs scored, 17 homers and one stolen base across 396 plate appearances between Boston and San Francisco.
