Rafael Devers News: Hits first homer with Giants

Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Devers' first home run with his new team was a two-run shot in the third inning off former teammate Brayan Bello, and it proved to be the difference in the game. Since joining the Giants, the 28-year-old has gone 4-for-20 with two extra-base hits and three RBI over five games as the team's designated hitter. On the season, he's slashing .267/.393/.497 with 16 homers, 61 RBI, 48 runs scored and one stolen base across 356 plate appearances.