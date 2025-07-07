Rafael Devers News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Devers went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Devers singled in the fifth inning before coming around to score. He added another single in the sixth, marking his first multi-hit performance since June 26. The 28-year-old has now tallied at least one hit in six consecutive games, slashing .333/.444/.476 with four RBI, three runs scored, three doubles and a 4:6 BB:K across 27 plate appearances during that span.