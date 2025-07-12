Rafael Montero News: Pockets sixth hold

Montero gave up a hit in a scoreless seventh inning Friday to record his sixth hold of the season in a win over the Cardinals.

The veteran right-hander has provided some stability in middle relief for Atlanta since coming over from Houston in early April. Over 30 appearances for the NL East squad, Montero has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB in 29 innings, although he has yet to notch a win or a save in 2025.