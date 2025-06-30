Ramon Laureano News: Four-hit effort in win

Laureano went 4-for-6 with three doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Laureano has been hitting the ball well lately, going 12-for-24 (.500) with a home run, five RBI, six doubles and 12 runs scored over his last six games, four of which were multi-hit efforts. The outfielder was a tough out all game, including when he supplied an insurance run with an RBI double in the 11th inning. For the season, he's up to a .287/.358/.538 slash line with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases and 13 doubles across 57 games.