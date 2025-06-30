Ramon Laureano News: Four-hit effort in win
Laureano went 4-for-6 with three doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.
Laureano has been hitting the ball well lately, going 12-for-24 (.500) with a home run, five RBI, six doubles and 12 runs scored over his last six games, four of which were multi-hit efforts. The outfielder was a tough out all game, including when he supplied an insurance run with an RBI double in the 11th inning. For the season, he's up to a .287/.358/.538 slash line with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases and 13 doubles across 57 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now