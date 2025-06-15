Menu
Ramon Laureano News: Handling everyday outfield reps

Published on June 15, 2025

Laureano went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Laureano has been a serviceable member of Baltimore's lineup since coming off the injured list on June 6, batting .250 with two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and five walks over his last 32 at-bats. Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) was shut down from all activity Saturday, so Laureano, who has started each of his nine games to begin June, should continue to play an everyday role in the Orioles' outfield for the time being.

