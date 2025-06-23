Randal Grichuk News: Makes fifth straight start

Grichuk started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Colorado.

Grichuk knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and singled in a run two innings later. He's started five consecutive games, which includes three against left-handers and two against righties. Grichuk routinely starts against southpaws, but his presence against right-handers is due to Corbin Carroll's hand injury. Carroll has missed four games due to the injury, and now the Diamondbacks will have him undergo an MRI. Arizona is scheduled to face White Sox right-hander Shane Smith on Monday.