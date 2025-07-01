Randal Grichuk News: Smacks fourth homer

Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Grichuk didn't homer at all in June, going just 9-for-50 (.180) over 17 games. The outfielder ended that power drought with a solo shot to pad the Diamondbacks' lead in the sixth inning of this contest. For the year, he's batting .246 with a .721 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple across 146 plate appearances. Grichuk has been pressed into some extra playing time recently while Arizona's primary designated hitter, Pavin Smith, has had to cover for Josh Naylor (undisclosed) at first base. Once Naylor is healthy again, Grichuk will likely return to a short-side platoon role, as Jake McCarthy has stepped up in right field in the absence of Corbin Carroll (wrist).