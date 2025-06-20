Randy Rodriguez News: Earns hold Thursday

Rodriguez picked up a hold in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Guardians, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Rodriguez entered the game in the eighth and threw nine of his 12 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing. The 25-year-old earned his third hold of the month, during which he has posted a 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 10:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings in seven games. Overall, he owns a 0.84 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and a 46:5 K:BB with nine holds across 32 innings in 31 appearances.