Randy Vasquez News: Strong start leads to no-decision

Vasquez settled for a no-decision after working six strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one, during Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

This is the eighth straight start that Vasquez has pitched to a no-decision. Part of it is because the 26-year-old has failed to go deep enough into the ballgame to qualify for a win a lot of the time, but that wasn't the case Friday as he made it through six innings for just the second time since June 1. The right-hander only struck out one batter, but with a season high of five on the season, that's never really been his game. Vasquez is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks.