Ranger Suarez News: Blanks Toronto in seven innings

Suarez (5-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six across seven scoreless innings.

It was another strong outing for Suarez, who allowed one baserunner or less in six of seven innings while tossing 94 pitches (65 strikes) and inducing eight groundballs. The 29-year-old southpaw has logged seven-straight quality starts, and over that span he has a 1.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 46.2 innings. Suarez will look to stay hot in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Marlins.