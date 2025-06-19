Ranger Suarez News: Fans eight in sixth win

Suarez (6-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 4-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out eight.

A solo shot by Connor Norby in the fifth inning accounted for the only damage off Suarez, who delivered his eighth straight quality start on 95 pitches (63 strikes), including 32 called or swinging strikes. During his quality start streak, the southpaw has posted a stellar 1.17 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB through 53.2 innings. Suarez will look to stay locked in when he makes his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Houston.