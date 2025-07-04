Reed Garrett News: Finishes off Yankees for third save

Garrett picked up the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks in two innings. He struck out one.

With closer Edwin Diaz having worked each of the prior two days, Garrett was able to record the final six outs of Friday's game for his third save of the year. Garrett should remain a high-leverage arm moving forward -- he has 14 holds this season -- although save chances should be harder to come by when Diaz is available out of the bullpen. Garrett has blown five save opportunities in 2025, and he also has an 11.25 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over his last eight innings.