Reese McGuire News: Enters lineup Tuesday

McGuire is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

With regular starter Carson Kelly mired in a 2-for-30 slump, McGuire will get a chance to start behind the plate Tuesday and face Philadelphia righty Mick Abel. McGuire is unlikely to unseat the struggling Kelly entirely, though manager Craig Counsell may look to lighten Kelly's load a bit more in an effort to get his bat hot again. Miguel Amaya (oblique) is also eyeing an early-July return from the injured list and could jump into the No. 1 catcher role when he's healthy.