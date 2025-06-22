Reese McGuire News: Filling in for resting Carson Kelly

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

McGuire will crack the lineup for the second time in Chicago's last five contests while Carson Kelly gets a breather for the series finale. Since getting called up from Triple-A Iowa on May 25, McGuire has slugged three home runs and owns an .840 OPS over 11 games. Despite his success, McGuire is expected to head back to Triple-A once Miguel Amaya (oblique) is able to return from the injured list.