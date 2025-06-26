Menu
Reese McGuire News: Goes deep again in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

McGuire went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

McGuire is making the most out of his playing time as Chicago's backup catcher, as he now has five home runs in only 14 games this season. For comparison, he hit just three long balls last year in 53 games for Boston and only one home run the year before that across 72 games. McGuire will likely be squeezed off the roster when Miguel Amaya (oblique) returns in the coming weeks, but for now, the former remains an intriguing DFS bargain option on days that he's in the lineup.

