Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Reese McGuire headshot

Reese McGuire News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

McGuire is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Friday's game against the Pirates.

Carson Kelly, who is mired in a 4-for-37 slump, is getting the Friday afternoon contest off, which opens up a lineup spot for McGuire. The latter has been hot lately, going 5-for-12 with a double and two RBI across his last three games, though it's a tricky matchup against Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes.

Reese McGuire
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now