Reese McGuire News: Starting Friday

McGuire is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Friday's game against the Pirates.

Carson Kelly, who is mired in a 4-for-37 slump, is getting the Friday afternoon contest off, which opens up a lineup spot for McGuire. The latter has been hot lately, going 5-for-12 with a double and two RBI across his last three games, though it's a tricky matchup against Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes.