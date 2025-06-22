Reese McGuire News: Starting Sunday
McGuire is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.
McGuire is starting for the second time in Chicago's last five contests, with Carson Kelly getting a breather Sunday. The former has held his own as the backup catcher with three home runs and an .840 OPS across 11 games. However, McGuire may return to Triple-A Iowa whenever Miguel Amaya (oblique) is able to return.
