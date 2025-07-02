Reese Olson Injury: Rejoining big-league rotation

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Olson's (finger) next start will be in the majors, and the right-hander could be activated from the 15-day injured list to pitch Friday in Cleveland, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Olson has been shelved since mid-May due to right ring finger inflammation but is ready to rejoin the Tigers rotation after making three rehab starts. He went four innings and threw 74 pitches in his most recent outing for Triple-A Toledo last Wednesday, so Olson will have a somewhat limited pitch count this weekend. The righty has been superb in nine starts for Detroit this season, collecting a 2.96 ERA and 51:19 K:BB over 48.2 innings.