Reese Olson headshot

Reese Olson Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Olson will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Olson has been sidelined since May 19 due to right ring finger inflammation, but he's about to embark on the final step of his recovery. General manager Jeff Greenberg said Sunday that he's "cautiously optimistic" that Olson will return from the injured list "sooner rather than later," though he may require multiple appearances at Triple-A before being cleared to join the big-league club.

